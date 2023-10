Oman aims to follow sailing success ahead of Hockey 5s World Cup hosting

By Rod Gilmour





Dr Marwan al Juma has led the Omani bid PIC: Supplied



Oman says it has been a “rollercoaster ride” to ready itself for the sport’s first ever Hockey 5s World Cup in 100 days, as the sultanate aims to become a training and hosting hub for the sport in the region.