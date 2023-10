Kenyan Hockey: Some hoping and praying for things to get better

By Washington Onyango





Lucy Wangechi (L) and Recheal Owour of Blazers reacts against Army Ladies of Ghana during their African Cup Club Championship at Sikh Union Club in Nairobi on February 19, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]



In the heart of Kenya's sporting history lies a tale of an illustrious past and a faded present—of a sport that once held a significant place in the nation's heart and schools.