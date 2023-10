Nine Uncapped Players in SA Indoor Hockey Squad for Tuanku Zaara Int. in Malaysia



Jamie Southgate is the most-capped among the 12-strong South African Indoor Hockey Women’s team announced by Hockey South Africa, for the inaugural Tuanku Zaara Womens International tournament to be held in Malaysia. Photo: Jamie Southgate on Instagram



South African Hockey has announced the South African Indoor Hockey Women’s team for the inaugural Tuanku Zaara Womens International tournament to be held in Malaysia, from 6-11 November, 2023.