Pan American Games; Roll of Honour

The 15th edition of the men's hockey event at the 19th Pan American Games to be start from 25 October 2023 at the Field Hockey Training Center, Santiago Chile.
The men's hockey participating teams:
Pool A: Argentina Chile Mexico Peru
Pool B: Brazil Canada Trinidad and Tobago United States
Key to read teams
ARG Argentina, TRI Trinidad and Tobago,
USA United States of America, MEX Mexico, CAN Canada, CHI Chile, CUB Cuba, URU Uruguay, ANT Netherlands Antilles.
Men's Hockey Roll of Honour
Year Gold Silver Bronze Venue
1967. ARG. TRI. USA. Winnipeg, Canada
1971. ARG. MEX. CAN. Cali, Colombia
1975. ARG CAN. MEX. Mexico City, Mexico
1979. ARG. CAN. MEX. San Juan, Puerto Rico
1983. CAN. ARG. CHI. Caracas, Venezuela
1987. CAN. ARG. USA. Indianapolis, United States
1991. ARG. CAN. USA. Havana, Cuba
1995. ARG. CAN. USA. Mar del Plata, Argentina
1999. CAN. ARG. CUB. Winnipeg, Canada
2003. ARG. CAN. CUB. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2007. CAN. ARG. CHI. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2011. ARG. CAN. CHI. Guadalajara, Mexico
2015 ARG. CAN. CHI. Toronto, Canada
2019 ARG. CAN. USA. Lima, Peru
The 10th edition of the women's hockey event at the 19th Pan American Games to be start from 26 October, 2023 at the Field Hockey Training Centre, Santiago Chile.
The women's hockey participating teams:
Pool A: Argentina Trinidad and Tobago United States Uruguay
Pool B: Canada Chile Cuba Mexico
Women's Hockey Roll of Honour
Year Gold Silver Bronze Venue
1987 ARG. USA. CAN. Indianapolis, United States
1991 ARG. CAN. USA. Havana, Cuba
1995 ARG. USA. CAN. Mar del Plata, Argentina
1999 ARG. USA. CAN. Winnipeg, Canada
2003 ARG. USA. URU. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2007 ARG. USA. ANT. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2011 USA. ARG. CHI. Guadalajara, Mexico
2015 USA ARG. CAN. Toronto, Canada
2019 ARG. CAN USA. Lima, Peru