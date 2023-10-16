Pan American Games; Roll of Honour

By Tariq Ali



The 15th edition of the men's hockey event at the 19th Pan American Games to be start from 25 October 2023 at the Field Hockey Training Center, Santiago Chile.







The men's hockey participating teams:

Pool A: Argentina Chile Mexico Peru

Pool B: Brazil Canada Trinidad and Tobago United States



Key to read teams

ARG Argentina, TRI Trinidad and Tobago,

USA United States of America, MEX Mexico, CAN Canada, CHI Chile, CUB Cuba, URU Uruguay, ANT Netherlands Antilles.



Men's Hockey Roll of Honour

Year Gold Silver Bronze Venue

1967. ARG. TRI. USA. Winnipeg, Canada

1971. ARG. MEX. CAN. Cali, Colombia

1975. ARG CAN. MEX. Mexico City, Mexico

1979. ARG. CAN. MEX. San Juan, Puerto Rico

1983. CAN. ARG. CHI. Caracas, Venezuela

1987. CAN. ARG. USA. Indianapolis, United States

1991. ARG. CAN. USA. Havana, Cuba

1995. ARG. CAN. USA. Mar del Plata, Argentina

1999. CAN. ARG. CUB. Winnipeg, Canada

2003. ARG. CAN. CUB. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

2007. CAN. ARG. CHI. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2011. ARG. CAN. CHI. Guadalajara, Mexico

2015 ARG. CAN. CHI. Toronto, Canada

2019 ARG. CAN. USA. Lima, Peru



The 10th edition of the women's hockey event at the 19th Pan American Games to be start from 26 October, 2023 at the Field Hockey Training Centre, Santiago Chile.



The women's hockey participating teams:

Pool A: Argentina Trinidad and Tobago United States Uruguay

Pool B: Canada Chile Cuba Mexico



Women's Hockey Roll of Honour

Year Gold Silver Bronze Venue

1987 ARG. USA. CAN. Indianapolis, United States

1991 ARG. CAN. USA. Havana, Cuba

1995 ARG. USA. CAN. Mar del Plata, Argentina

1999 ARG. USA. CAN. Winnipeg, Canada

2003 ARG. USA. URU. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

2007 ARG. USA. ANT. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2011 USA. ARG. CHI. Guadalajara, Mexico

2015 USA ARG. CAN. Toronto, Canada

2019 ARG. CAN USA. Lima, Peru