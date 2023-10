Indian Sub Junior Teams split results against the Netherlands U16 squads: Men triumph 4-2, Women go down 2-6

Goals from Ashu Maurya and Rahul Rajbhar ensure victory for the Indian Sub Junior Men’s Team. Sub Junior Women’s Team were beaten 2-6 by the Netherlands U-16 Team







Netherlands: A day of mixed results unfolded for the Indian Sub Junior Teams in their maiden international tour. The Men secured an impressive 4-2 victory against the Netherlands U-16 Men’s Team while the Women faced a challenging 2-6 defeat against the Netherlands U-16 Women’s Team.