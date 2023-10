Chandigarh's hockey Olympian, Sukhbir Singh Gill, battles recurrent brain tumour

Sukhbir, known for his unassuming demeanour, represented India in major international hockey events. His struggle with an invasive brain tumour began in 2006 and took an aggressive turn in 2021.



By Aswathy Santhosh





Sukhbir Singh Gill (Source: Stick2Hockey.com)



