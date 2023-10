No. 11 Field Hockey Prepped for Quick Trip to Boston University





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 11 Harvard field hockey heads across town to play Boston University tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. at New Balance Field. The Crimson is coming off a big 4-0 win at Princeton over the weekend. Looking to add to its five-game win streak, Harvard will play at BU for the first time since 2021. The game will be streamed on ESPN+