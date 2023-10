Day 5 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A)





Gwalior: The fifth day of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A), saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy winning their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category while Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and HIM Academy emerged victorious in their respective games in the Junior Women’s category.