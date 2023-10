Hockey Madhya Pradesh claims top spot in Sub Junior Men's and Women’s category at 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women & Men West Zone Championship 2023

Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh Hockey by 3-1 in Sub Junior Women’s Category Final. Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 8-1 in Sub Junior Men’s Category Final







Chhattisgarh: The 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2023 concluded today in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh with Hockey Madhya Pradesh being crowned Champions in the Sub Junior Women’s category after their 3-1 triumph over Chhattisgarh Hockey, accompanied on the podium by Hockey Maharashtra, which finished third. In the Sub Junior Men’s category Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 8-1 to claim the bragging rights. Chhattisgarh Hockey finished third in the tournament.