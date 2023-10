My last word: Semifinal syndrome, sympathy factor and how our women hockey is entangled in a cobweb of its own making

K. ARUMUGAM







Indian women’s hockey seems to be affected by a twin factor: The semifinal syndrome and sympathy factor. That realization dawned after a 0-4 semi-final humiliation by hosts and eventual gold medalists China at the recent 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. This particular game ought to be analyzed and properly understood, the lessons learnt properly incorporated in the future road map.