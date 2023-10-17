‘Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 will help us in preparing for 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers,’ says Bichu Devi Kharibam

India will be competing against Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand in the elite tournament







Ranchi: Anticipation is running high in the realm of women's hockey as the eagerly awaited Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 approaches, set to take place from October 27th to November 5th, 2023. The Indian Women's Hockey Team goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, who is gearing up for her maiden appearance at the Asian Champions Trophy, expressed her excitement for playing in the prestigious tournament and that too on home soil.



