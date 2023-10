Mixed results for Indian Sub Junior Teams against the Netherlands U16 squads: Men triumph 4-0, Women go down 1-4

Goals from Rohit Irengbam Singh, Ketan Kushwaha, Rahul Rajbhar and Captain Manmeet Singh propel Indian Sub Junior Men to 4-0 win. Sub Junior Women’s Team lost 1-4 despite Kajal Jr. scoring first goal against the Netherlands U-16 Team







Netherlands: The historic maiden Indian Sub Junior tour yielded contrasting results on the final day as the Sub Junior Men beat the Netherlands U16 boys 4-0 while the Sub Junior Women lost to the Netherlands U16 girls 1-4.