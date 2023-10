Pan American Games: Final Standings of the hockey events

By Tariq Ali



The following are the final standings of the men's and women's hockey events of the previous Pan American Games







I Pan American Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1951

No hockey competition



II Pan American Games, Mexico City, Mexico, 1955

No hockey competition



III Pan American Games, Chicago, United States 1959

No hockey competition



IV Pan American Games, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 1963

No hockey competition



V Pan American Games, Winnipeg, Canada, 1967

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Trinidad and Tobago 3 United States 4 Canada 5 Jamaica 6 Mexico 7 Bermuda 8 Netherlands Antilles



VI Pan American Games, Cali, Colombia, 1971

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Mexico 3 Canada 4 Chile 5 United States 6 Jamaica 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Guyana



VII Pan American Games, Mexico City, Mexico, 1975

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 Mexico 4 Jamaica 5 Chile 6 United States 7 Guyana



VIII Pan American Games, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 1979

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 Mexico 4 Cuba 5 Chile 6 United States 7 Barbados 8 Jamaica 9 Trinidad and Tobago 10 Puerto Rico



IX Pan American Games, Caracas, Venezuela, 1983

Men's hockey

1 Canada 2 Argentina 3 Chile 4 United States 5 Mexico 6 Cuba 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Venezuela 9 Barbados



X Pan American Games, Indianapolis, United States 1987

Men's hockey

1 Canada 2 Argentina 3 United States 4 Chile 5 Trinidad and Tobago 6 Barbados 7 Mexico 8 Bermuda 9 Jamaica 10 Peru



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Canada 4 Trinidad and Tobago 5 Barbados 6 Jamaica 7 Bermuda



XI Pan American Games, Havana, Cuba, 1991

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 United States 4 Barbados 5 Chile 6 Cuba 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Venezuela 9 Jamaica 10 Guyana



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 United States 4 Mexico 5 Jamaica 6 Cuba 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Barbados



XII Pan American Games, Mar del Plata, Argentina, 1995

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 United States 4 Cuba 5 Trinidad and Tobago 6 Chile 7 Paraguay



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Canada 4 Cuba 5 Trinidad and Tobago 6 Jamaica 7 Paraguay



XIII Pan American Games, Winnipeg, Canada, 1999

Men's hockey

1 Canada 2 Argentina 3 Cuba 4 Chile 5 United States 6 Trinidad and Tobago 7 Mexico



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Canada 4 Trinidad and Tobago 5 Cuba 6 Chile 7 Mexico



XIV Pan American Games, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 2003

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 Cuba 4 Chile 5 United States 6 Trinidad and Tobago 7 Barbados 8 Dominican Republic



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Uruguay 4 Chile 5 Canada 6 Trinidad 7 Jamaica 8 Dominican Republic



XV Pan American Games, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2007

Men's hockey

1 Canada 2 Argentina 3 Chile 4 Trinidad and Tobago 5 Cuba 6 Netherlands Antilles 7 United States 8 Brazil



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 United States 3 Netherlands Antilles 4 Chile 5 Canada 6 Cuba 7 Uruguay 8 Brazil



XVI Pan American Games, Guadalajara, Mexico, 2011

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 Chile 4 Cuba 5 United States 6 Mexico 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Barbados



Women's hockey

1 United States 2 Argentina 3 Chile 4 Canada 5 Cuba 6 Mexico 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Barbados



XVII Pan American Games, Toronto, Canada, 2015

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 Chile 4 Brazil 5 United States 6 Mexico 7 Trinidad and Tobago 8 Cuba



Women's hockey

1 United States 2 Argentina 3 Canada 4 Chile 5 Uruguay 6 Mexico 7 Dominican Republic 8 Cuba



XVIII Pan American Games, Lima, Peru, 2019

Men's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 United States 4 Chile 5 Trinidad and Tobago 6 Cuba 7 Mexico 8 Peru



Women's hockey

1 Argentina 2 Canada 3 United States 4 Chile 5 Uruguay 6 Mexico 7 Peru 8 Cuba