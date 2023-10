Driven by Hockey5s, Togolese hockey is growing!





Hockey is still a very young sport in Togo. But, under the impetus of the Togolese Hockey Federation - currently chaired by Luc Kouassi Dofontien and created only 15 years ago - which has bet on Hockey5s and training at school, the craze for hockey is experiencing an unprecedented boom. Interview with the National Technical Director, Komla Mawuena Gamisso.