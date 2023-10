Penn field hockey in thick of Ivy title race with three games to go

Coach Colleen Fink praised her team’s mentality and ability to push themselves to learn



By Andrew Stratton





Junior midfielder/defender Courtney Kenah covers a Dartmouth player during the matchup at Ellen Vagelos Field on Oct. 7. Credit: Grace Hu



With just a few games left this season, Penn field hockey has shown a lot of progress and development. Following last year’s 7-10 finish, there were a lot of questions about the Quakers and their prospects for this season.