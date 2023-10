No. 2 Duke field hockey falls to No. 8 Virginia in double overtime, ending 11-game win streak

By Mackenzie Sheehy





Grace Norair (9) celebrates Alaina McVeigh's (14) third-quarter goal, Duke's only of the day. Photo by Ryan Kilgallen | The Chronicle



That’s the last time Duke field hockey lost a contest, a 2-3 defeat against then-No. 2 Northwestern in the ACC/Big Ten Cup. Since that date, the Blue Devils have risen to second in the rankings behind an 11-game win streak in a remarkable turnaround from 2022. However, whenever a team reaches the pinnacle, the only way to go is down.