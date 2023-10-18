Field Hockey Scores a Season High 7 Goals Against Boston University





BOSTON, Mass. - No. 11 Harvard field hockey (11-3, 5-0 Ivy) defeated Boston University thanks in part to a four-goal second quarter at New Balance Field on a rainy Tuesday evening. The Crimson scored a season-high seven goals and pitched its fourth consecutive shutout in a 7-0 win. The Crimson had goals from five different players as Avery Donahue, Sage Piekarski, Maddie Mullaney, Kitty Chapple, and Lara Beekhuis all found the back of the net. Harvard was able to score four goals in two and a half minutes to help secure the big win for the Crimson.



