GB star Shona McCallin ends superb international hockey career

By Rod Gilmour





Shona McCallin added Commonwealth gold to her medal collection last summer PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY



Shona McCallin has retired from international hockey after a stellar career with England and GB Hockey, as she passed over the No.24 shirt to a player she hoped would play with the “same pride, grit and determination”.