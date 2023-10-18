India played compact and sound hockey at Asian Games 2023: Olympic gold medallist Somaya

Somaya, the Indian contingent’s deputy chef de mission, said it was mostly an unblemished performance India as they qualified for Paris Olympics by winning the gold.





FILE PHOTO: Former hockey player M M Somaya says India played compact and sound hockey at Asian Games | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ VIVEK BENDRE



Olympic gold medallist M M Somaya feels the Indian men’s hockey team produced one of the most “compact” performances to win its fourth gold medal at the recently-concluded Hangzhou Asian Games.



