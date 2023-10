Canadian Women’s National Team Gears Up for Pan American Games in Santiago

Canada opens Pan American Games campaign against Cuba on October 26





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



In the heart of Santiago, Chile, from October 25 to November 5, the Canadian Wolf Pack is set to make a splash in the Pan American Games field hockey tournament. With a track record that includes a silver medal in 2019 and a bronze in 2015, Canada’s hockey stars are primed for another podium performance.