Vittese sisters use their experience to reinvigorate Temple Field Hockey

All Michelle and Carissa Vittese have known is field hockey, now the latest step in their journey is leading a lost program back to success.



Colin Schofield





The Vittese sisters have been a major factor in the resurgence of Temple Field Hockey. | RJ FRANCESCHINI / THE TEMPLE NEWS



Michelle and Carissa Vittese stumbled upon the sport of field hockey by chance. They spent grade school playing roller hockey with their dad and competed mostly against boys. Once Michelle Vittese tried field hockey in fifth grade gym class, her gym teacher knew she was meant for the sport, and Carissa Vittese quickly followed suit.



