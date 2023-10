Field Hockey Clinches Playoff Berth With Wins Over Penn and Syracuse

By Ruth Abraham





Field hockey extends its win streak to five and has won nine out of its last ten games. Julia Nagel/Sun Photography Editor



Not having lost a single game in regulation since its season-opening loss against Syracuse on Sept. 6, No. 18 Cornell added two more to the win column with wins over Ivy-rival Penn, and a revenge, double overtime win over No. 13 Syracuse.