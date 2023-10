No. 1 Northwestern prepares for pair of weekend matches with massive Big Ten implications

Alex Cervantes





Northwestern prepares for a penalty corner. The Wildcats converted four of their 10 penalty corners against Ohio on Sunday. Daily file photo by Micah Sandy



Northwestern’s senior class, one of the most decorated in program history, has a couple more boxes to check, coach Tracey Fuchs said after the team defeated Iowa on Oct. 6.