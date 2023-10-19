I will take a call on my future before Paris Olympics: Sreejesh

Indian custodian keen to become a coach after he retires and dreams of being in charge of Indian team in Olympics



Prasanth Menon





PR Sreejesh. (PTI Photo)



KOCHI: No other player has seen the highs and lows of Indian hockey like PR Sreejesh in the last decade and a half. The save he made of Lukas Windfeder's drag flick during the game's dying moments against Germany to help India bag a historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year will probably be the most significant momennt of that storied career. Having booked a direct ticket to the next Olympics by bagging the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, the Indian goalkeeper is keen to change the colour of the medal they won in Tokyo in the next edition in Paris but feels it won't be easy.



