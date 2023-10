Hockey at Pan American Games 2023: Race for Olympic Qualification set to begin in Santiago





From 25 October to 4 November, Hockey will be played at the Pan American Games 2023 in Chile, with the stakes going beyond the gold, silver and bronze medals, as the winners will join France (men and women), Australia (men and women), Netherlands (men and women), India (men) and China (women) in securing direct qualification to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.