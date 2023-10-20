Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy claims top spot in Sub Junior Women Academy and Junior Women Academy categories at 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A)





Gwalior: The 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A) concluded today in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy being crowned champions in the Sub Junior Women Academy Category after their 4-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, accompanied on the podium by Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy, who finished third. In the Junior Women Academy Category, Madhya Pradesh defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 9-0 to win the Gold Medal while HIM Academy finished in 3rd place.



