Hockey Ireland Weekend Fixtures Preview – Saturday Oct 21

EY Hockey League Division 1 Men’s Round 6 and Women’s Round 5, Women’s Hockey Challenge and Inter Provincial Series Sunday Oct 22.







EYHL Men’s Division 1 Oct 21



Fourth placed Glenanne get things underway on Saturday Oct 21 when they take on seventh placed Corinthian at St. Andrew’s College at 1:30 p.m. League leaders Three Rock Rovers host joint League leaders Banbridge in a top of the table clash at Grange Road starting at 2:30 p.m. Bottom side Instonians take on eight placed UCD who gained promotion from EYHL 2 at the end of last season in Shawsbridge at 3 p.m. Fifth placed YMCA host third placed Lisnagarvey at Wesley College beginning at 3:45 p.m. and finally, sixth placed Monkstown take on ninth placed Annadale at Rathdown School with a 4:15 p.m. start.