How Southgate Prepare For Gruelling Double Header Weekend

The Premier Division is braced for its first double header weekend of the season, reports Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper





Photographer: Simon Parker, SP Action Images



The famed ‘Kwan Aerobics’ which have become the pre-match norm at international level with England and GB men teams might well prove useful for player-coach Kwan Browne when his Southgate side play twice in under 18 hours this weekend.