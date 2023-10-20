Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, and Nikki Pradhan excited to perform in front of home fans at Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023

The Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is scheduled to take place from 27th October to 5th November







Ranchi: With just a week to go for the start of the prestigious Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, Indian Women's Hockey Team players Salima Tete, Nikki Pradhan, and Sangita Kumari, who all hail Jharkhand, expressed their excitement for the upcoming tournament. The tournament, which will take place from 27th October to 5th November, will see India competing alongside Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.



