Athlete Spotlight: Mohan Gandhi on Returning to the Pan American Games





SANTIAGO, Chile – The 2023 Pan American Games (PAG) are just days away, with the U.S. Men’s National Team playing their first match on Wednesday, October 25. USA Field Hockey caught up with someone who is very familiar with the PAG – U.S. Men’s National Team athlete Mohan Gandhi, who will be competing at this event for the third time.