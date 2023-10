FIH Executive Board discusses key strategic matters





Meeting yesterday and today in Cairo, Egypt, under the chairmanship of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) received detailed updates about the upcoming FIH events including the FIH Hockey Women’s and Men’s Junior World Cups, the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 5, the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.