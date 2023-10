Scottish Hockey announces aspiring and emerging training squads and player pathway

Scottish Hockey has named the national training squads for this year’s girls’ and boys’ aspiring and emerging squads, and as we announce our national squads for season 2023-2024, this signifies the launch of our new player pathway. In March this year Scottish Hockey announced key structural changes within the player pathway, including no longer delivering U21 squads as standalone programmes. Our new national player pathway will consist of: