Sabah can afford to send only their women to KL, not their men

By Jugjet Singh





Sabah women defied the odds to finish second in Group A with three wins and two defeats. They edged Group B champions Kuala Lumpur 2-1 in the semi-finals and will face defending champions Selangor in the title clash. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The eighth edition of the women's Razak Cup saw Sabah make a surprise entry into tomorrow's final, but Sabah Hockey Association president, Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, rued his men's missed opportunity.