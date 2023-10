Final Match Schedule | African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 (M/W)





All matches will be broadcasted LIVE on SuperSport based on the revised Fixtures (rev. 19-10-2023) for the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 (M/W) taking place during the period from 29 October to 5 November 2023 at the University of Pretoria TUKS, Pretoria – South Africa.