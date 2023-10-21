The women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers relocated to India

The Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier moves to India after China secures direct qualification to Paris 2024, promising an electric atmosphere for the event.





Indian Women's Hockey Team (Hockey India)



The Women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, initially slated to take place in Changzhou, China, has been relocated to India. This decision comes in the wake of the Chinese women's national team's direct qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, following their victory at the Asian Games last week.



