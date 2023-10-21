Paris 2024: India to host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier





Lausanne, Switzerland: The Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier initially scheduled to be held in Changzhou, China, will be moved to India. After the Chinese women’s national team qualified directly to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 through winning the Asian Games last week, discussions were held between the Hockey National Associations of China and India for a potential change of hosts, motivated by the fact that maintaining this event in China whilst their national team has already qualified for the next Olympics would have impacted the fans and media excitement in the country.



