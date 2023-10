No. 11 Field Hockey Wins 7th Ivy Title





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 11 field hockey claimed its seventh Ivy title after defeating Penn 2-0 on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Berylson Field. With the win, Harvard has clinched at least a share of the Ivy title. For the second time in three years Harvard has won the Ivy Championship. Goals from Sage Piekarski and senior Mazarine Broze helped propel the Crimson to its championship-clinching victory.