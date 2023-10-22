 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



9 of 20 teams at Nationals studded with Dar Academy players

By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan's 67th National Hockey Championships is underway in Rawalpindi. 10 departmental and an equal number of provincial/regional teams are participating.


Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, which scouts talent from all over the country, has been the biggest reservoir of players in Pakistan for almost a decade. At every national championship, several Dar HA boys are seen in action for different sides. At this year`s nationals, again the presence of academy boys is awesome.

No less than nine of the 20 teams, including seven of the 10 departmental sides,  have the services of a total of 25 academy boys. These include three captains: Rana Sohail (Customs), Asad Aziz (Navy)and Wasim Akram (Mari Petroleum).

Dar Academy’s Players in 67th National Championship 2023

Pakistan Customs (4):
 Bilal Aslam,Ali Hamza, Faizan Janjua, Awais Rasheed

WAPDA (6):
Waqar Younas, Aqeel Rao, Abdul Rehman, Ali Aziz, Awais Arshad, Aleem Bilal

Mari Petroleum (2):
 Waseem Akram, Muhammad Mohsin

Pak ARMY (3):
 Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammad Awais, Jani

Pak NAVY (3):
 Asad Aziz, Zulquarnain Haider, Muhammad Waseem

PAF (1):
 Gul Sher

Rangers (3):
 Muhammad Farhan, Mian Tosif, Zeeshan

Punjab (2):
 Muhammad Ahmad, Shamoon Sajid

KPK (1):
 Mohsin Khan

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info