9 of 20 teams at Nationals studded with Dar Academy players

By Ijaz Chaudhry







Pakistan's 67th National Hockey Championships is underway in Rawalpindi. 10 departmental and an equal number of provincial/regional teams are participating.







Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, which scouts talent from all over the country, has been the biggest reservoir of players in Pakistan for almost a decade. At every national championship, several Dar HA boys are seen in action for different sides. At this year`s nationals, again the presence of academy boys is awesome.



No less than nine of the 20 teams, including seven of the 10 departmental sides, have the services of a total of 25 academy boys. These include three captains: Rana Sohail (Customs), Asad Aziz (Navy)and Wasim Akram (Mari Petroleum).



Dar Academy’s Players in 67th National Championship 2023



Pakistan Customs (4):

Bilal Aslam,Ali Hamza, Faizan Janjua, Awais Rasheed



WAPDA (6):

Waqar Younas, Aqeel Rao, Abdul Rehman, Ali Aziz, Awais Arshad, Aleem Bilal



Mari Petroleum (2):

Waseem Akram, Muhammad Mohsin



Pak ARMY (3):

Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammad Awais, Jani



Pak NAVY (3):

Asad Aziz, Zulquarnain Haider, Muhammad Waseem



PAF (1):

Gul Sher



Rangers (3):

Muhammad Farhan, Mian Tosif, Zeeshan



Punjab (2):

Muhammad Ahmad, Shamoon Sajid



KPK (1):

Mohsin Khan



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info