9 of 20 teams at Nationals studded with Dar Academy players

By Ijaz Chaudhry
Pakistan's 67th National Hockey Championships is underway in Rawalpindi. 10 departmental and an equal number of provincial/regional teams are participating.
Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, which scouts talent from all over the country, has been the biggest reservoir of players in Pakistan for almost a decade. At every national championship, several Dar HA boys are seen in action for different sides. At this year`s nationals, again the presence of academy boys is awesome.
No less than nine of the 20 teams, including seven of the 10 departmental sides, have the services of a total of 25 academy boys. These include three captains: Rana Sohail (Customs), Asad Aziz (Navy)and Wasim Akram (Mari Petroleum).
Dar Academy’s Players in 67th National Championship 2023
Pakistan Customs (4):
Bilal Aslam,Ali Hamza, Faizan Janjua, Awais Rasheed
WAPDA (6):
Waqar Younas, Aqeel Rao, Abdul Rehman, Ali Aziz, Awais Arshad, Aleem Bilal
Mari Petroleum (2):
Waseem Akram, Muhammad Mohsin
Pak ARMY (3):
Anwar Ul Haq, Muhammad Awais, Jani
Pak NAVY (3):
Asad Aziz, Zulquarnain Haider, Muhammad Waseem
PAF (1):
Gul Sher
Rangers (3):
Muhammad Farhan, Mian Tosif, Zeeshan
Punjab (2):
Muhammad Ahmad, Shamoon Sajid
KPK (1):
Mohsin Khan
Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info