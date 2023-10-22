Rising stars shine as KL and Sabah claim Razak Cup titles

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur and Sabah showed the way to success by banking on young players to win the men's and women's titles in the Razak Cup, which used to be dominated by veterans and national players in the past, in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.



