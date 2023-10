KL stage thrilling comeback to win Razak Cup

By Jugjet Singh





BUKIT JALIL: Kuala Lumpur came back from the jaws of defeat to beat Melaka 4-2 in a shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the final, lifting the Razak Cup trophy in style at the National Stadium here today.