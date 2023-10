India to host Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

It will motivate us more than ever to seal Paris Olympics’ berth,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita on Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers shifting to Ranchi







Bengaluru: The FIH on Friday moved the Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to Ranchi, India from Changzhou, China. This development came after the Chinese Women's Hockey Team earned direct qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022.