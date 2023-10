Indian Women's Hockey Team touches down in Ranchi with focus on securing Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 title

India will open their campaign against Thailand on 27th October







Ranchi: The much-anticipated Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is set to begin in less than a week, and the Indian Women's Hockey Team arrived in Ranchi on a Sunday evening, full of confidence and determination to win the coveted title. Their arrival at the Birsa Munda Airport was met with an enthusiastic reception from a large gathering of fans.