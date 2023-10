Bears Wrap Up Regular Season On East Coast

America East Tournament Seedings Up For Grabs In Final Week



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team wraps up the regular season this weekend when it travels to the East Coast for a pair of America East contests. The Golden Bears begin the trip taking on New Hampshire on Friday at 11 a.m. PT. On Sunday, Cal travels to Maine to take on the Black Bears. Both contests will feature live video and live stats and will have seeding implications for the upcoming America East Tournament.