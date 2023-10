Dave Smolenaars makes the final decisions for the Dutch Juniors World Cup selection



Noa Muller has been appointed as reserve together with Mea de Vries. Photo: Willem Vernes



Dave Smolenaars – national coach of the Dutch Juniors – has announced the eighteen-man selection for the World Cup-21 in Chile (November 29 – December 10). Noa Muller (Amsterdam) and Mea de Vries (Kampong) did not survive the final selection. They have been designated as reserves.