Thailand arrives in Ranchi for Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Thailand is set to face opponents like Malaysia, China, Korea, Japan, and hosts India at the prestigious event.





Thailand women’s team is a fairly young one, with seven players out of the squad of 18 still in their teens, the youngest of the lot is Parichart Phopool, a 15-year-old with 6 caps to her name. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Thailand Women’s Hockey Team was welcomed with the sounds of drums and fireworks as it arrived in Ranchi for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 on Wednesday.



