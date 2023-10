China touches down in Ranchi with aim to clinch their maiden Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 title

China will open their campaign against Korea on 27th October







Ranchi: The excitement is building as the China Women's Hockey Team touched down at Birsa Munda Airport today, ready to make their mark at the highly anticipated Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. The Team received a warm and enthusiastic welcome upon their arrival, as they set their sights on clinching their first Women's Asian Champions Trophy title.