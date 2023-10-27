No. 7 Maryland field hockey falls 5-1 to No. 1 Northwestern in final regular season game

Holliday Woodard





Missy Meharg during Maryland field hockey's 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback)



Maryland’s defense huddled around a Northwestern midfielder and looked to poke the ball out of the circle. A collision of players created an open canal for the ball to be passed into the center and redirected to the Terps’ net. The Wildcats’ score early in the first quarter was the first of five Northwestern goals that led to Maryland’s collapse in its final game of the season.



