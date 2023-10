No. 1 Northwestern secures outright Big Ten title with 5-1 rout of No. 7 Maryland

Alex Cervantes





Graduate student midfielder Alia Marshall prepares to shoot. Marshall notched a goal and two assists in Northwestern’s 5-1 rout of Maryland Thursday. Yanyan Li/The Daily Northwestern



What’s important now?



That was Northwestern’s message ahead of its clash with No. 7 Maryland. It’s the same message — abbreviated to W.I.N. — that has guided the No. 1 Wildcats to the nation’s top ranking, the program’s longest-ever win streak and a perfect 8-0 finish in conference play.