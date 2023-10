Confident Indian Colts look to defend Sultan of Johor title

The tournament will be an ideal litmus test ahead of the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in Malaysia believes Captain Uttam Singh







Malaysia: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will face Men’s Junior Asia Cup Finalists and rivals, Pakistan in the opening match of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on 27th October in Johor, Malaysia. The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 also features 8 teams in this edition instead of the customary 6 teams that it featured in previous editions.