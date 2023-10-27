Two dress rehearsal tournaments start on the same day: India has huge stake in both

K. ARUMUGAM







Two tournaments in which strong contender India figures start today within a gap of seven hours. While its opener of the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup at distant Malaysia for our colts, India is hosting the other at its hockey provenance Jharkhand. The latter is the first-ever AHF Women’s tournament on our soils in three decades. Under-21 boys start their title defence at Johor with a Pakistan match in the 10-Nation event (13.30 IST). Indian women, jaded and exhausted after Hangzhou no show, will take on Thailand in the evening (20.30 IST) with a fond hope of refurbishing their image.



